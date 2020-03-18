Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates selloff, trades near 12.00 figure and 2009 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD is trading off 2020 lows near its lowest since 2009.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 12.00 support.
 

Silver daily chart

 
After the dramatic fall to 2009 lows, XAG/USD is consolidating below the 13.00 figure. However, silver stays vulnerable to the downside.
  

Silver four-hour chart

 
XAG/USD is trading well below the main SMAs as remain in control. The market is challenging the 12.00 figure. A break below the above-mentioned level could send the metal lower in the vicinities of the 11.00 and 10.00 figures. On the other hand, resistance can be expected near the 13.00 and 13.50 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 13.00, 13.50, 14.00
Support: 12.00, 11.00, 10.00
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 12.03
Today Daily Change -0.58
Today Daily Change % -4.60
Today daily open 12.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16.84
Daily SMA50 17.44
Daily SMA100 17.37
Daily SMA200 17.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13.25
Previous Daily Low 12.12
Previous Weekly High 17.61
Previous Weekly Low 14.45
Previous Monthly High 18.95
Previous Monthly Low 16.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 12.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 12.82
Daily Pivot Point S1 12.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 11.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 10.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 13.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 13.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 14.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

