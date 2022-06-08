Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates near $22.00, within weekly ranges as traders eye US CPI

- Silver is trading near $22.00 per troy ounce, well within this week’s ranges.
- XAG/USD has traded subdued so far this week, much as with other asset classes, ahead of US CPI on Friday.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices continue to trade within recent intra-day ranges amid a subdued tone to broader macro trading conditions. XAG/USD is currently trading near the $22.00 per troy ounce level, well within the $21.80-$22.50ish ranges that have prevailed over the past five sessions. The precious metal continues to fund support ahead of its 21-Day Moving Average around the $21.80 level.
Silver’s directionless feel reflects the price action being seen in other major asset classes (like US equities, US bond yields and the US dollar), which are all also locked within recent intra-day ranges amid a lack of notable fundamental catalysts, as traders keep their powder dry ahead of this Friday’s US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) data.
While the upcoming CPI report is just one of many reports that the looks at to gauge US inflationary pressures, it is certainly one of the more important ones, with traders set to pay particularly keen attention to measures of core price pressures. Any signs of a further slowing in the MoM and YoY rates of core inflation would contribute to the growing sense that US inflation has now peaked.
Furthermore, this would come as a welcome development for the Fed, which may be able to slow the pace of monetary tightening from September following widely flagged consecutive 50 bps rate hikes in June (next week) and July. This would probably weigh on both the US dollar and US yields, which would come as a boost to precious metals like silver. In this bullish scenario, a test of and potential break above recent highs in the $22.50 area would be on the cards, with bulls eyeing a move towards $23.00 in the short term.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.99
|Today daily open
|22.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.79
|Daily SMA50
|23.14
|Daily SMA100
|23.71
|Daily SMA200
|23.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.28
|Previous Daily Low
|21.86
|Previous Weekly High
|22.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.44
|Previous Monthly High
|23.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having climbed toward 1.0750 earlier in the day with the dollar capitalizing on rising US T-bond yields. The data from the EU showed on Wednesday that the annualized GDP grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, compared to the market expectation of 5.1%.
USD/JPY climbs above 134.00 as US yields push higher
USD/JPY has extended its rally and advanced beyond 134.00 for the first time in two decades. Rising US Treasury yields highlight the BOJ-Fed policy divergence and continue to fuel the pair's upsurge mid-week.
Gold range play to extend around $1,850 ahead of US inflation
Gold Price is reversing a part of the previous recovery gains, in light of a notable US dollar demand alongside rebounding Treasury yields. The dollar capitalizes on the risk-off flows, courtesy of global recession fears, as central banks tighten monetary policy to fight inflation.
Altcoins follow suit as range tightens for BTC
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!