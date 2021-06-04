Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates in a range below mid-$27.00s

- Silver remained confined in a narrow range through the first half of the trading action on Friday.
- Neutral technical indicators on the daily chart warrant caution before placing fresh bearish bets.
- Sustained weakness below the $27.00 mark would pave the way for a further near-term decline.
Silver struggled to capitalize on the previous day's bounce from three-week lows and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on Friday. The commodity remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below mid-$27.00s through the first half of the European session.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD attracted some buying near the $27.00 mark and for now, seems to have stalled this week's depreciating move. The mentioned handle should now act as a key pivotal point and help determine the next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive traction – are yet to confirm a bearish bias. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the mentioned handle before positioning for any further decline.
The XAG/USD might then accelerate the slide to the $26.60 horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support en-route the $26.00 round figure. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the very important 200-day SMA, currently near the $27.75-70 region.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the $27.55-60 region, above which bulls are likely to aim back to reclaim the $28.00 mark. This is followed by the $28.25-30 supply zone, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
The $28.55 region, ahead of May monthly swing highs, around the $28.75 should act as the next relevant resistance. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move beyond the $29.00 mark, towards an intermediate barrier near the $29.60 region and the $30.00 psychological mark.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|27.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.7
|Daily SMA50
|26.48
|Daily SMA100
|26.42
|Daily SMA200
|25.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.24
|Previous Daily Low
|27.01
|Previous Weekly High
|28.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.4
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.21 as dollar holds gains ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, unable to recover from the blow it received from a trio of strong US figures on Thursday. All eyes are on Nonfarm Payrolls figures for May, which are set to show an increase of 664,000 jobs.
GBP/USD battles 1.41 amid virus fears, ahead of NFP
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.41, consolidating its losses. The US extends its gains triggered by upbeat US data on Thursday and of Nonfarm Payrolls. The increased spread of the Delta variant in the UK is weighing on the pound.
Gold set to decline below $1,860 as USD rebounds
Gold prices continue to slide lower against the US dollar. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1,861 with 0.5% losses. The greenback gathered momentum on the upbeat US economic data released on Thursday.
Shiba Inu hints at 30% rally
SHIB price shows a formation of a bottom reversal technical pattern that projects a huge potential bullish breakout. However, Shiba Inu needs to produce a decisive close above a critical resistance level to kick-start this upswing. SHIB price action since May 20 has formed two distinct valleys known as Adam and Eve.
US Nonfarm Payrolls May Preview: Questions, questions needing answers
May Nonfarm Payrolls expected to rebound to 664,000. Unemployment rate forecast to drop to 5.9% from 6.1%. Manufacturing Employment PMI drops to 50.9 in May.