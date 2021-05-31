Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates in a range around $28.00 mark

- Silver edged higher for the third consecutive session, though lacked any follow-through.
- Bulls struggled to find acceptance, or build on the momentum beyond the $28.00 mark.
- The set-up supports prospects for an upside breakout through the recent trading range.
Silver built on the previous session's goodish bounce from one-week lows and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week. This marked the third straight day of an uptick, through bulls struggled to find acceptance above the $28.00 mark or capitalize on the move.
Looking at the broader technical picture, the XAG/USD has been oscillating in a range over the past two weeks or so. The recent price moves constituted the formation of a rectangle, marking a consolidation phase and pointing to indecision over the white metal's next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, bullish technical indicators on daily/hourly charts support prospects for an eventual breakout to the upside. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the $28.25.30 supply zone before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
The next relevant hurdle is pegged near May monthly swing highs, around the $28.75 region, above which the XAG/USD seems all set to surpass the $29.00 round figure. The momentum could further get extended towards an intermediate hurdle near the $29.50 area en-route the key $30.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful slide might continue to attract some dip-buying near mid-$27.00s. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the trading range support, around the $27.25-20 region, which if broken decisively might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
Subsequent selling below the $27.00 mark would turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to accelerate the decline towards mid-$26.00s before dropping to the $26.10-$26.00 support zone.
XAG/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|27.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.49
|Daily SMA50
|26.29
|Daily SMA100
|26.31
|Daily SMA200
|25.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.98
|Previous Daily Low
|27.4
|Previous Weekly High
|28.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.4
|Previous Monthly High
|26.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
