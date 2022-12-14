- Silver oscillates in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session.
- The formation of an ascending channel points to a well-established short-term up trend.
- A convincing break below the 100-hour SMA is needed to negate the constructive setup.
Silver lacks any firm direction on Wednesday and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session. The XAG/USD is currently placed around the $23.70 area, well below its highest level since late April touched on Tuesday.
From a technical perspective, the recent move-up witnessed over the past week or so has been along an upward-sloping channel. This points to a well-established short-term bullish trend. Furthermore, oscillators on hourly charts have eased from the overbought territory and support prospects for further gains. That said, RSI (14) on the daily chart remains on the verge of breaking above the 70 mark and warrants some caution for bulls.
Nevertheless, any subsequent downtick is likely to find decent support near the lower boundary of the aforementioned trend channel, currently around the mid-$23.00s. This is closely followed by the 100-hour SMA, near the $23.30-$23.25 region, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the fall towards the $23.00 round-figure mark.
The next relevant support is pegged just below the $23.00 mark, which coincides with the 200-hour SMA. Some follow-through selling will expose the $22.55 support zone before the XAG/USD eventually drops to the $22.00 round figure. The latter should act as a key pivotal point and a strong base for spot prices, at least for the time being.
On the flip side, the $24.00 mark now becomes immediate hurdle, above which the XAG/USD is likely to surpass the multi-month top, around the $24.15 area, and test the ascending channel resistance. A sustained strength beyond the said barrier, currently around the $24.35 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and allow the white metal to reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark.
Silver 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.71
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|23.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.03
|Daily SMA50
|20.73
|Daily SMA100
|20.06
|Daily SMA200
|21.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.13
|Previous Daily Low
|23.29
|Previous Weekly High
|23.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.03
|Previous Monthly High
|22.25
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
