Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates above mid-$22.00s, remains vulnerable

- Silver remained confined in a narrow trading range heading into the European session on Wednesday.
- The price action favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent decline.
- Sustained strength beyond the $23.00 round figure is needed to negate the near-term bearish outlook.
Silver struggled to gain any meaningful traction on Wednesday and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-$22.00s heading into the European session.
Given the previous day's rejection slide from the $23.00 mark, the lack of buying interest favours bearish traders and supports prospects for the resumption of a two-week-old descending trend. The negative bias is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators are holding deep in the bearish territory on 4-hour/daily charts.
Some follow-through selling below the $22.50 area will reaffirm the outlook and drag the XAG/USD back towards last week's swing high, around the $22.15 region. This is closely followed by the $22.00 mark, which if broken decisively should pave the way for a slide towards challenging the double-bottom support, around the $21.40 zone.
On the flip side, the $23.00 mark might continue to act as an immediate strong resistance ahead of the $23.35-$23.40 region. Sustained strength beyond will negate the bearish outlook and prompt some technical buying. This should allow the XAG/USD to surpass the $24.00 mark and climb further towards the YTD high, around the $24.70 region.
Silver 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|22.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.13
|Daily SMA50
|22.86
|Daily SMA100
|23.2
|Daily SMA200
|24.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.05
|Previous Daily Low
|22.41
|Previous Weekly High
|24.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.15
|Previous Monthly High
|24.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with weekly top above 1.1250, Eurozone inflation, US ADP eyed
EUR/USD is trading firmer above 1.1250, looking to extend the rebound from 20-month lows amid a broad US dollar weakness. The risk-on market mood underpins the currency pair ahead of the critical Eurozone preliminary inflation and US ADP jobs data.
GBP/USD consolidates near weekly highs above 1.3500
GBP/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.3500, consolidating a near-weekly high. Strong UK Manufacturing PMI and BOE rate hike expectations continue to support the pound. The US dollar corrects with yields, as the Fed angst recedes. US ADP data awaited.
Gold eases from 200-DMA to pare weekly gains ahead of US ADP
Gold snaps two-day uptrend while printing mild losses around $1,797 during the early Wednesday morning in Europe. The yellow metal consolidates weekly gains while fading the bounce from the lowest levels since late November.
Cardano price upside capped at $1.26 as ADA recovers recent losses
Cardano price shows signs of a bullish outlook but the resulting uptrend is likely to be capped due to multiple hurdles present in its path. Investors need to exercise caution around ADA and its rally.
Lower unemployment with meager job growth? Yes, that can happen, here's how and what it means for markets Premium
Usually, weak NFP figures have a negative impact on the greenback’s performance against its major rivals but the US Dollar Index didn’t suffer any noticeable losses after the last two releases.