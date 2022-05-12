Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates above $21.00 after hitting lowest since July 2020

- Silver is consolidating above $21.00 after hitting its lowest level since July 2020 in the $20.75 region.
- Risk-off flows and lower yields aren’t doing much to help XAG/USD, which is about 2.0% lower on the day.
- Technicians are eyeing more downside to sub-$20.00 levels.
After briefly hitting its lowest level since July 2020 in the $20.75 area per troy ounce, the price of spot silver (XAG/USD) has stabilised just above the $21.00 level. That leaves the metal trading lower by about 2.0% on the session, as the precious metal complex reels against the backdrop of a strong US dollar. With no notable support, all before the 2019 highs in the $19.60s, many technicians think that further XAG/USD downside is likely.
Lower yields across developed markets as a result of a strong safe-haven bid as global equities and other risk assets continue their recent slide has not come to the aid of silver, which is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset. Meanwhile, further evidence that US inflation isn’t easing as quickly as hoped in the form of the latest US Producer Price Inflation data released earlier on Thursday, which comes on the back of Wednesday’s also hotter than forecast Consumer Price Inflation numbers, has also not sparked any fresh demand for inflation protection that might normally benefit the precious metal
Markets remain very much focused on central bank tightening, with the rhetoric from Fed members this week very much in fitting with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s message in the post-FOMC meeting press conference last week that substantial further tightening should be expected. Higher interest rates not only by themselves dissuade investors from allocating capital towards silver and gold (given the higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets), but are also likely to result in lower inflation in the long run (as a direct result of demand easing due to tighter financial conditions), lessening the demand for inflation protection.
Reduced demand for inflation protection as a result of the Fed’s hawkish shift in recent weeks can be seen in the recent pullback to multi-month lows in US inflation expectations. 10-year break-evens went as high as 3.1% in mid-April but are now back to the 2.75% area, with this pullback coinciding with the recent drop in XAG/USD.
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.09
|Today daily open
|21.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.53
|Daily SMA50
|24.5
|Daily SMA100
|23.91
|Daily SMA200
|23.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.97
|Previous Daily Low
|21.24
|Previous Weekly High
|23.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.1
|Previous Monthly High
|26.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0400 as US stocks rebound
EUR/USD seems to have steadied near 1.0400 in the early American session on Thursday. With Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, the greenback struggles to continue to gather strength, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2200, stays in negative territory
GBP/USD has managed to recover from the multi-year low it touched below 1.2200 earlier in the day, supported by the modest improvement witnessed in risk mood. The pair, however, stays in negative territory and remains on track to post its lowest daily close since May 2020.
Gold retreats toward $1,840 despite falling US yields
Gold has lost its traction and retreated toward $1,840 in the second half of the day. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 2% on the day, the dollar preserves its strength after mixed PPI data and weighs on XAU/USD.
Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one
Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).
Is MSTR facing possible bankruptcy on Bitcoin collapse?
Microstrategy stock is in freefall as Bitcoin and crypto prices collapse. MSTR stock fell 25% on Wednesday and is down 12% in Thursday's premarket. MSTR is basically a leveraged Bitcoin play, and the CFO put a target out for Bitcoin bears.