Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD clings to gains near $27.80 area, lacks follow-through

- Silver built on the previous day’s bounce from over one-week lows and edged higher on Wednesday.
- The moves between two converging trend lines constitute the formation of a symmetrical triangle.
- Neutral technical indicators on the daily charts warrant some caution before placing directional bets.
Silver edged higher on Wednesday and recovered further from one-and-half-week lows, around the $27.40 region touched in the previous day.
The XAG/USD maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading around the $27.80 region, up nearly 0.50% for the day. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through buying and thus, warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Looking at the broader technical picture, silver has been oscillating between two-converging trend lines over the past one month or so, forming a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. This marks a consolidation phase and points to indecision among traders over the near-term trajectory.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though are holding with a mild bullish bias – so far, have been struggling to gain any meaningful positive traction. This, in turn, suggests that the direction of the next major move could only be determined after a valid breakout.
From current levels, the $28.00 mark is likely to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $28.25-30 supply zone. The latter coincides with the top end of the symmetrical triangle. A sustained move beyond has the potential to push the XAG/USD towards monthly tops, around the $28.75 area.
The positive momentum could further get extended and allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the $29.00 round figure. The next relevant resistance is pegged near the $29.40-50 region, above which the XAG/USD seems all set to climb further towards the key $30.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the overnight swing lows, around the $27.40 region, marking the triangle support, should continue to protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards the $27.00 mark.
Some follow-through selling would expose a previous strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the $26.00 mark. The XAG/USD could eventually drop to test the $26.00 round-figure mark.
XAG/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|27.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.81
|Daily SMA50
|26.96
|Daily SMA100
|26.61
|Daily SMA200
|25.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.89
|Previous Daily Low
|27.4
|Previous Weekly High
|28.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.47
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
