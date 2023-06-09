Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD climbs to one-month high around $24.40, 50% Fibo. level

- Silver scales higher for the second straight day and climbs to a near one-month high.
- The overnight breakout through the $24.00 mark supports prospects for further gains.
- A sustained weakness below the $23.60-55 area is needed to negate the positive outlook.
Silver builds on the previous day's strong rally and gains some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Friday. The buying interest picks up pace during the early European session and lifts the white metal to a nearly one-month top, around the $24.40 region in the last hour.
Against the backdrop of the recent repeated failures to find acceptance below the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), the overnight sustained strength beyond the $24.00 mark was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The said handle coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the downfall witnessed in May, from over a one-year peak, and should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. That said, Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flashing slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts and warrants some caution for bulls. This makes it prudent to wait for some intraday consolidation near the $24.45-$24.50 area, or the 50% Fibo. level before placing fresh bets.
Nevertheless, the XAG/USD now seems poised to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the $24.25-$24.30 region and aim to reclaim the $25.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move towards the next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $24.35-$24.40 region, above which the XAG/USD is likely to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the $26.00 mark.
On the flip side, the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $24.00 round figure, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent fall could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $23.60-$23.55 confluence, comprising of the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 23.6% Fibo. level. The said area should act as a strong base for the XAG/USD, which if broken will negate the positive outlook.
Silver 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|24.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.57
|Daily SMA50
|24.49
|Daily SMA100
|23.35
|Daily SMA200
|22.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.36
|Previous Daily Low
|23.43
|Previous Weekly High
|24.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.93
|Previous Monthly High
|26.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
