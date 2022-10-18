On the flip side, the Asian session low, around the $18.60 area now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline could find support near the $18.00 mark, which should now act as a pivotal point. A convincing break below will make the XAG/USD vulnerable to retest the YTD low, around the $17.55 area, before dropping to the $17.00 mark.

This is closely followed by the $20.00 psychological mark, which if cleared decisively will negate any near-term negative bias and trigger a fresh wave of the short-covering move. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the XAG/USD further beyond the $20.50 intermediate hurdle, towards testing the $21.00-$21.10 barrier, or the 200-day EMA.

Technical indicators on daily/4-hour charts - though have been recovering from the negative territory - are yet to confirm a bullish bias. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move beyond the aforementioned handle before positioning for any further appreciating move. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum towards the $19.70-$19.80 supply zone.

Silver gains traction for the second successive day on Tuesday and looks to build on its recent bounce from over a two-week low, around the $18.00 mark touched on Friday. The white metal, however, remains well within the previous day's broader trading range and below the $19.00 round figure.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.