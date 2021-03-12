Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD challenges bearish flag support, just above mid-$25.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Silver extended the previous day’s retracement slide from over one-week tops.
  • An ascending channel constitutes the formation of a bearish flag chart pattern.
  • Technical indicators support prospects for an eventual break to the downside.

Silver witnessed some heavy selling on the last day of the week and extended the previous session's retracement slide from over one-week tops.

From a technical perspective, this week's solid rebound from the vicinity of five-week lows stalled near a resistance marked by the top end of a short-term ascending channel. Given the recent sharp pullback from the key $30.00 psychological mark, the channel constitutes the formation of a bearish flag on short-term charts. T

The negative set-up is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from lower levels – are still holding in the bearish territory. Adding to this, technical indicators on hourly charts have just started gaining negative momentum and support prospects for an eventual breakdown.

That said, it will still be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the channel support, near the $25.55 region, before confirming a fresh breakdown and positioning for any further depreciating move. The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable and accelerate the slide back towards challenging the key $25.00 psychological mark.

Some follow-through selling below monthly swing lows, around the $24.85-80 region will reaffirm the bearish bias and pave the way for a further decline. The downward trajectory has the potential to drag the XAG/USD further towards the very important 200-day SMA support, currently around the $24.00 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront a stiff resistance and remain capped near the $26.00 horizontal zone. However, a sustained move beyond might trigger a fresh bout of the short-covering move and push the XAG/USD back towards testing the trend-channel resistance, currently near the $26.55-60 region.

XAG/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.72
Today Daily Change -0.42
Today Daily Change % -1.61
Today daily open 26.14
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 26.73
Daily SMA50 26.45
Daily SMA100 25.48
Daily SMA200 24.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.46
Previous Daily Low 25.84
Previous Weekly High 27.08
Previous Weekly Low 24.83
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.08
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.07

 

 

