Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD can get a deeper correction down

  • XAG/USD consolidates losses near $15.00/oz. 
  • Sideways to down more likely as long as silver is below the 15.00 level.
 

Silver daily chart

 
XAG/USD is pulling back down following the sharp bull-run from mid-March. However, the metal is trading below its main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting an overall negative bias.  
 

Silver four-hour chart 

 
XAG/USD is consolidating the recent drop below the 15.00 mark and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. The market is battling with the 15.00 level and the 100 SMA however it is unclear if buyers can resume the bull trend for much longer as the market is trading above the 200 SMA but this one is tilted to the downside. A sideways market is, for now, the most likely outcome with a potential return of bears eyeing a break below the 14.50 level. 
 
 
Resistance: 15.00, 15.43, 15.80
Support: 14.50, 13.90, 13.50
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 15.06
Today Daily Change 0.17
Today Daily Change % 1.14
Today daily open 14.89
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14.82
Daily SMA50 15.8
Daily SMA100 16.7
Daily SMA200 17.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.33
Previous Daily Low 14.55
Previous Weekly High 15.85
Previous Weekly Low 15.03
Previous Monthly High 17.58
Previous Monthly Low 11.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 14.51
Daily Pivot Point S2 14.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 13.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 15.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 15.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 16.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

