Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD buyers battle key resistance around $24.50

  • Silver bulls catch a breather around the highest in one week.
  • Four-month-old falling trend line guards immediate upside ahead of 100-day SMA.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond two-month-old support line favor buyers.

Having marked the biggest gains in over two weeks the previous day, silver takes rounds to $24.50 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the white metal struggles to clear a downward sloping trend line from August 07.

With the upbeat MACD conditions joining the commodity’s readiness to stay above a horizontal support area since mid-October, around $23.52/57, suggests the bullion’s further upside.

However, the 100-day SMA level of $25.10 adds to the upside filters beyond the stated resistance line, currently around $24.53.

In a case where silver prices cross $25.10, November’s top near $26.00 will be the key to watch.

Meanwhile, a downside break below the $23.52/57 support area can recall the metal sellers targeting the $23.00 threshold and October lows near $22.60.

During the quote’s further weakness past-$22.60, the previous month’s low near $21.90 and September’s trough close to $21.65 will lure the bears.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.51
Today Daily Change 0.66
Today Daily Change % 2.77%
Today daily open 23.85
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.85
Daily SMA50 24.13
Daily SMA100 25.09
Daily SMA200 20.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.24
Previous Daily Low 23.67
Previous Weekly High 24.87
Previous Weekly Low 23.53
Previous Monthly High 26.01
Previous Monthly Low 21.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.74

 

 

EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount

EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount

EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.

GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues

GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries. 

XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC

XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC

Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever

Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever

Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.

WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report

WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report

Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.

