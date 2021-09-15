Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls seek $24.00 breakout for fresh entries

- Silver edges higher past crossing short-term resistance line, now support.
- Bullish MACD, trend line breakout favor buyers but 100, 200-SMA confluence offers strong hurdle to the north.
- Three-week-old horizontal area adds to the downside filters.
Silver (XAG/USD) stays directed towards the $24.00 threshold, around $23.85 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday.
The bright metal broke an eight-day-long falling trend line recently, backed by bullish MACD and a sustained bounce off August 20 to September 03 upside.
However, a convergence of 100 and 200-SMA seems to challenge the bulls around $24.00.
Hence, the XAG/USD buyers need a clear upside break of $24.00 despite the trend line breakout and bullish MACD.
Following that, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) near $24.40 and the monthly high of $24.86 should return to the charts before directing the silver bulls to August tops near $26.00.
Meanwhile, failures to cross the $24.00 hurdle will push the traders to wait for a downside break of the resistance-turned-support around $23.75.
Should silver sellers keep reins past $23.75, the stated 61.8% Fibo and a horizontal area from August 27, respectively near $23.60 and $23.35, will be important to watch.
Overall, 100-SMA crossover, bullish MACD and trend line breakout favor the XAG/USD buyers.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|23.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.89
|Daily SMA50
|24.58
|Daily SMA100
|25.82
|Daily SMA200
|25.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.96
|Previous Daily Low
|23.44
|Previous Weekly High
|24.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.73
|Previous Monthly High
|26
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1800 amid an improved market mood
EUR/USD extends its fall, after fading an earlier spike to the 1.1830’s. Market sentiment improves, the greenback remains weak. ECB's Lane: Current policy instruments are working.
GBP/USD holds onto daily gains, remains unable to break 1.3900
GBP/USD retreats after hitting daily highs above 1.3850. US Dollar mixed across the board, finds support from rebound in US yields. UK: PM Johnson changes members of his Cabinet.
XAU/USD shows weakness, unable to hold above $1,800
US data keeps US Treasury yields off lows, helping the greenback. DXY keeps moving sideways, looking at next week’s FOMC meeting. XAU/USD short-term outlook back to neutral after failing to hold above $1,800.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1800 amid an improved market mood
EUR/USD extends its fall, after fading an earlier spike to the 1.1830’s. Market sentiment improves, the greenback remains weak. ECB's Lane: Current policy instruments are working.