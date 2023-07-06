Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls now await a move beyond $23.35-40 confluence hurdle

- Silver scales higher for the fifth straight day and sticks to gains near a two-week high.
- The intraday technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A sustained break below the $22.70-65 area is needed to negate the positive outlook.
Silver attracts some buying for the fifth successive day on Thursday and sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early part of the European session. The white metal currently trades around the $23.20-$23.25 region, up nearly 0.50% for the day, and remains well within the striking distance of over a two-week high touched on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, the recent recovery from the vicinity of the $22.00 mark, or the multi-month low touched in June, has been along an upward-sloping channel. Adding to this, the overnight sustained strength beyond the $23.00 round figure, which coincided with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the downfall from the June swing high, was seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. This, along with positive oscillators on hourly charts, supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the XAG/USD.
That said, technical indicators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a positive outlook and make it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the $23.35-$23.40 confluence before placing fresh bullish bets. The said barrier comprises the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, the top end of the aforementioned channel and the 50% Fibo. level. A convincing breakthrough should lift the XAG/USD towards the $23.60 area, or the 61.8% Fibo., en route to the $24.00 mark and the $24.25 resistance.
On the flip side, the $23.00 resistance breakpoint (38.2% Fibo.) might now protect the immediate downside. Any further slide is more likely to attract some buying and remain limited near the $22.65-$22.70 area, or the 23.6% Fibo. level, which should act as a pivotal point for the XAG/USD. Failure to defend the said support levels could make the XAG/USD vulnerable to slide back towards challenging the $22.00 mark.
Some follow-through selling below the $22.00 mark should pave the way for deeper losses towards the $21.70-$21.65 zone en route to the $21.25 support before the XAG/USD eventually drops to the $21.00 round-figure mark.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|23.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.27
|Daily SMA50
|23.82
|Daily SMA100
|23.38
|Daily SMA200
|22.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.31
|Previous Daily Low
|22.77
|Previous Weekly High
|23.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.28
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
