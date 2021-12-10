Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls lurk around monthly support amid oversold RSI

- Silver pare losses at six-week low, snaps two-day downtrend.
- Monthly descending trend line, oversold RSI hints at the corrective pullback towards 50-SMA, Bears eye yearly low.
Silver (XAG/USD) picks up bids to $22.00, consolidating recent losses around a multi-day low. That said, the commodity snaps a two-day downtrend during early Friday.
Although the metal dropped to the fresh low since September 30, oversold RSI conditions and a downward sloping trend line from early November limits the immediate downside around $21.80.
However, recovery moves remain elusive until crossing $23.00, comprising November 03 low.
The latest run-up may aim for a 50-SMA level of $22.45 while 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September-November upside, near $22.95, will act as an extra filter to the north.
Alternatively, a downside break of the stated support line near $21.80 will poke September’s low, also the 2021 bottom surrounding $21.40.
In a case where the silver prices remain weak past $21.40, the $20.00 psychological magnet will be in focus.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|21.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.49
|Daily SMA50
|23.58
|Daily SMA100
|23.69
|Daily SMA200
|25.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.48
|Previous Daily Low
|21.87
|Previous Weekly High
|23.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.04
|Previous Monthly High
|25.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.95
