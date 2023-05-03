Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls have the upper hand, could aim to conquer $26.00 mark

- Silver remains on the defensive below the mid-$25.00s, though the downside seems limited.
- The technical setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further near-term gains.
- A convincing break below the $25.50-40 strong support is needed to negate the positive bias.
Silver struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid bounce from the vicinity of the $24.50-$24.40 strong horizontal support and edges lower during the first half of trading on Wednesday. The white metal sticks to a mildly negative tone and remains below mid-$25.00s through the early European session, though the downside potential seems limited.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD has been showing some resilience near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the March-April rally and the subsequent rally favours bullish traders. Moreover, positive oscillators on the daily chart, which are still far from being in the overbought zone, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
Some follow-through buying beyond the $25.50-$25.60 supply zone will reaffirm the positive outlook and allow the XAG/USD to make a fresh attempt to conquer the $26.00 round-figure mark. This is closely followed by a one-year high touched in April, above which the white metal could climb to the $26.25-$26.30 region en route to the $27.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the $25.00 psychological mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further fall might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $24.50-$24.40 region. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if broken will negate any positive outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
The XAG/USD might then weaken further below the $24.00 mark and accelerate the slide towards testing the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $23.70 area. The corrective decline could get extended further to the next relevant support near the $23.35-$23.30 area before the white metal eventually drops to the $23.00 round-figure mark, representing the 50% Fibo. level.
Silver 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|25.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.15
|Daily SMA50
|23.21
|Daily SMA100
|23.26
|Daily SMA200
|21.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.49
|Previous Daily Low
|24.58
|Previous Weekly High
|25.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.49
|Previous Monthly High
|26.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
