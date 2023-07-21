Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls have the upper hand above $24.50 hurdle-turned-support

- Silver regains positive traction on Friday and reverses a part of the previous day’s downfall.
- The technical setup remains tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for further gains.
- A convincing break below the $23.00 mark is needed to negate the near-term positive outlook.
Silver catches fresh bids on Friday and reverses a part of the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the $25.25 area, or its highest level since May 11. The white metal sticks to its intraday gains through the early European session and currently trades near the daily peak, just below the $25.00 psychological mark.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD manages to defend the $24.60-$24.50 strong horizontal resistance breakpoint, now turned support. The said area should now act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling. Silver might then accelerate the slide towards the $24.00 mark en route to the $23.65-$23.60 support zone and the $23.20-$23.15 region.
The next relevant support is pegged near the $23.00 round figure, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. Some follow-through selling below the $22.75-$22.70 area would reaffirm the negative outlook and make the XAG/USD vulnerable to sliding back towards challenging the multi-month low, around the $22.15-$22.10 area.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, favours bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the upside. That said, it will be prudent to wait for a move beyond the overnight swing high, around the $25.25 area, before placing fresh bets.
The XAG/USD might then aim to surpass the $25.50-$25.55 intermediate hurdle and reclaim the $26.00 round figure. This is closely followed by the YTD peak, around the $26.10-$26.15 area touched in May, which if cleared will set the stage for an extension of the recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past month or so.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|24.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.55
|Daily SMA50
|23.57
|Daily SMA100
|23.69
|Daily SMA200
|22.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.27
|Previous Daily Low
|24.71
|Previous Weekly High
|25.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.75
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to test 1.2900 after upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2900, extending its rebound from weekly lows after the UK Retail Sales beat estimates with 0.7% MoM in June. A broad-based US Dollar weakness amid a cautious market mood is supporting the upside in the pair.
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.1150 as ECB, Fed verdicts loom
EUR/USD is keeping its range near 1.1150, licking wounds during the first negative week in four. Market players struggle for clear directions ahead of next week’s monetary policy meetings of the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.
Gold holds $1,970 amid three-week uptrend, central banks eyed
Gold price seesaws around weekly top, braces for the third consecutive weekly gains. Overall mixed sentiment joins China’s efforts to nurture economic optimism to propel XAU/USD price. Risk catalysts will be the key to track amid a light calendar, cautious mood ahead of Fed monetary policy meeting.
Terra Luna Classic trading volume slumps 20%, Terraform Labs Chris Amani steps up as CEO, Kwon faces jail term
Terra Luna Classic price is trading with a bearish bias, an action heavily attributed to recent developments within the Terraform Labs ecosystem. Based on recent reports, the firm has a new CEO after outgoing executive Do Kwon was sentenced in Montenegro.
Traditional correlations back in play
Traditional correlations kicked back into gear on Thursday, with a stronger US Dollar accompanied by a downturn in stocks. We’re used to seeing a stronger US Dollar reflect a flight to safety sentiment in markets, and this is how things played out on Thursday.