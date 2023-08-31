Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls have the upper hand above $24.35-40 resistance breakpoint

- Silver drifts lower for the second straight day and retreats further from over a one-month peak.
- The technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying.
- A convincing break below the $24.00 mark is needed to negate the near-term positive outlook.
Silver extends the previous day's rejection slide from the $25.00 psychological mark, or over a one-month high and remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Thursday. The white metal, however, manages to recover a bit from the daily low and trade just above mid-$24.00s during the early part of the European session, down less than 0.30% for the day.
From a technical perspective, this week's breakout through the $24.35-$24.40 barrier was seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying and suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the upside. Hence, any subsequent slide below the said resistance-turned-support is more likely to find decent support and remain limited near the $24.00 round-figure mark.
The latter nears the upward-sloping 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and should act as a strong base for the XAG/USD. Sustained weakness below, however, might prompt some technical selling and drag the white metal further towards the $23.55 region. This is closely followed by support near the $23.40 area, representing the 200-day SMA, which if broken decisively might shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and pave the way for a fall towards retesting sub-$23.00 levels en route to the $22.20 area, or the lowest level since June 23 touched earlier this month.
On the flip side, the $24.70 region could act as an immediate resistance ahead of the $25.00 mark. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the XAG/USD further beyond the $25.25 intermediate hurdle, representing the July monthly swing high, towards the $26.00 round figure. This is closely followed by the YTD peak, around the $26.15 region touched in May, which if cleared should pave the way for an extension of the uptrend witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
Silver 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|24.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.36
|Daily SMA50
|23.6
|Daily SMA100
|23.96
|Daily SMA200
|23.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.02
|Previous Daily Low
|24.53
|Previous Weekly High
|24.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.67
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
