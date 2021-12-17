Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls flirt with $22.55-60 resistance zone, two-week high

- Silver edged higher for the third successive day and climbed to a near two-week high.
- Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for aggressive bullish traders.
- A sustained break below the $22.00 is needed to shift the bias back in favour of bears.
Silver built on the post-FOMC recovery from the $21.40 region, or the YTD low touched on Wednesday and edged higher for the third successive day on Friday. The uptick pushed the white metal to a nearly two-week high, around the $22.55-60 resistance zone during the early European session.
The mentioned barrier now coincides with the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, which if cleared decisively would set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move. Oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction and support prospects for an eventual breakout.
That said, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have recovered from lower levels – are yet to confirm a bullish bias and warrant some caution. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond positioning for an extension of the ongoing recovery move.
The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum towards an intermediate hurdle near the $22.80-85 area en-route the $23.00 round-figure mark. This is followed by resistance near the $23.30-35 region, above which bulls could aim to test the next relevant barrier near the mid-$23.00s.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $22.30 horizontal level. Any further decline is likely to attract some buying near the $22.00 mark, which if broken will negate the positive bias and turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to restest YTD lows support, around the $21.40 region.
Silver 4-hour chart
Levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|22.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.79
|Daily SMA50
|23.53
|Daily SMA100
|23.54
|Daily SMA200
|24.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.54
|Previous Daily Low
|21.92
|Previous Weekly High
|22.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.83
|Previous Monthly High
|25.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
