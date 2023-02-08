Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls continue to show some resilience below 38.2% Fibo. level

- Silver catches fresh bids on Wednesday and recovers from over a two-month low set the previous day.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
- A convincing break below the $22.00 mark will reaffirm the negative outlook and prompt fresh selling.
Silver attracts fresh buying on Tuesday and moves away from over a two-month low, around the $22.00 round figure touched the previous day. The white metal sticks to its modest intraday gains through the early European session and trades near the top end of its daily range, around the $22.35 region.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD once again showed some resilience below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent rally from October 2022. The subsequent bounce warrants some caution before positioning for a further near-term depreciating move. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, favours bearish traders.
A convincing break below the $22.00 mark will reaffirm the negative outlook and drag the XAG/USD to the next relevant support near the 100-day SMA, around the $21.70-$21.65 region. This is followed by 50% Fibo. level, around the $21.35 area, below which the metal could fall to the $21.00 level en route to the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $20.60-$20.55 zone. The descending trend could get extended towards testing the $20.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any subsequent move-up is likely to attract fresh sellers near the $22.70 region and remain capped near the $23.00 confluence support breakpoint. The said handle comprised 23.6% Fibo. level and the lower end of a nearly two-month-old trading range and should act as a tough nut to crack for the XAG/USD bulls. That said, a sustained move beyond might offset the negative outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|22.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.55
|Daily SMA50
|23.47
|Daily SMA100
|21.75
|Daily SMA200
|21.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.46
|Previous Daily Low
|22.05
|Previous Weekly High
|24.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.29
|Previous Monthly High
|24.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
