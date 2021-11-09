Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls battle two-month-old resistance above $24.00

- Silver reverses pullback from short-term resistance, sidelined of late.
- Firmer RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA keeps buyers hopeful.
- September’s top add to the upside filters, Fibonacci retracement levels eyed for immediate support.
Silver (XAG/USD) keeps the bounce off $24.00 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday, remains indecisive around $24.30 at the latest. In doing so, the bright metal reverses the pullback from a downward sloping trend line from early September while keeping the last week’s rebound from the 200-SMA.
Given the firmer RSI conditions backing the price strength, the commodity is likely to overcome the immediate trend line hurdle surrounding $24.50. However, September’s peak near $24.85 and the $25.00 threshold can challenge the XAG/USD bulls afterward.
Should the quote stay firmer past $25.00, June’s low around $25.50 and August month’s peak near $26.00 will be in focus.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain less important until staying beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September month’s downside, around $23.55.
Following that, the 200-SMA level around $23.30, 50% Fibo. close to $23.15 and the $23.00 round figure should lure the silver bears.
Silver: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.65%
|Today daily open
|24.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.82
|Daily SMA50
|23.4
|Daily SMA100
|24.21
|Daily SMA200
|25.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.51
|Previous Daily Low
|24.06
|Previous Weekly High
|24.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.02
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to recover beyond 1.1600
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1590, little changed on a daily basis. Dollar up on risk aversion, but with the advance limited by softening US government bond yields.
GBP/USD set to end the session flat in mid-1.3500s ahead key US, UK data looms
It’s been a subdued session for GBP/USD, with the pair set to end the session flat in the 1.3560s, having swung between highs above 1.3600 to lows in the 1.3520s. The seemed to attract selling interest at the 1.3600 level, given that it also coincides nicely with last Tuesday’s low.
Gold looking to extend its rally beyond September high
Gold approached September high, hitting $1,830.36 a troy ounce with Wall Street opening, holding on to modest intraday gains. The American dollar started the day with a tepid tone but recovered its poise as the US session developed.
XRP is breaking out, targets $2.5
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple looks primed to resume its uptrend.
Brexit angst is heating-up: GBP traders be warned
The start of the week came with renewed fears of a Brexit showdown as the Uk threatened to trigger emergency unilateral provisions in the Brexit divorce deal known as Article 16.