Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls battle 11-week-old hurdle around $24.00

- Silver seesaws around the highest levels in three weeks, keeps Friday’s breakout of 20-DMA.
- Gradually firming Momentum line, upbeat fundamentals keep buyers hopeful.
- July’s low adds to the upside filters, immediate rising trend line challenges pullback moves.
Silver (XAG/USD) remains mildly bid around $24.00 during Monday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the bright metal buyers attack a downward sloping trend line from June 11 while keeping Friday’s upside break of 20-DMA, the first since mid-July.
Given the US dollar weakness and the slowly rising Momentum line, silver prices may overcome the immediate hurdle near $24.10. However, the last month’s low near $24.50 will challenge the commodity’s short-term upside afterward.
It should be noted that the quote’s run-up beyond $24.50 will aim for a 200-DMA level of $25.86 while the $25.00 round figure and June’s low near $25.50 may act as buffers during the rise.
Alternatively, a daily closing below the 20-DMA level of $23.82 should pull the XAG/USD back to a three-week-old rising support line, near $23.50.
In a case where silver sellers keep reins past $23.50, the yearly low near $22.15 should return to the chart. During the fall, the August 20 swing low near $22.90 may offer an intermediate halt.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.07
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|24.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.96
|Daily SMA50
|25.05
|Daily SMA100
|26.03
|Daily SMA200
|25.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.12
|Previous Daily Low
|23.34
|Previous Weekly High
|24.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.98
|Previous Monthly High
|26.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
