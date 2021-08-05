Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls await a sustained move beyond 38.2% Fibo. level

- Silver attracted some dip-buying near 200-hour SMA and stalled the overnight rejection slide.
- The intraday uptick lacked any follow-through and remained capped near the 38.2% Fibo. level.
- Sustained weakness below the $25.30 support is needed to confirm a near-term bearish break.
Silver found some support near 200-hour SMA and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's rejection slide from the $26.00 mark, or near three-week tops. The commodity held on to its modest intraday gains through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near daily tops, just below mid-$25.00s.
The latter marks the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $24.50-$26.00 positive move, above which the XAG/USD could climb further towards the $25.65-70 supply zone, or the 23.6% Fibo. level. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move back towards the $26.00 mark.
Meanwhile, slightly negative technical indicators on hourly/daily charts favour bearish traders and support prospects for the emergence of some selling at higher levels. However, it will still be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the $25.30 region (200-HMA) before positioning for any meaningful decline.
The XAG/USD might then turn vulnerable to break below the 50% Fibo. level and accelerate the slide back towards the key $25.00 psychological mark. This coincides with the 61.8% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term positive outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling.
The next relevant support is pegged near July monthly swing lows, around mid-$24.00s. The downward trajectory could further get extended and drag the XAG/USD back towards the $24.00 mark en-route YTD lows, around the $23.80-75 region touched in March.
XAG/USD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|25.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.53
|Daily SMA50
|26.36
|Daily SMA100
|26.29
|Daily SMA200
|25.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26
|Previous Daily Low
|25.33
|Previous Weekly High
|25.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.5
|Previous Monthly High
|26.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
