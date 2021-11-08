Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls await a sustained move beyond 100-day SMA

- Silver shot to two-week tops on Monday, though lacked follow-through.
- The set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- Dips below the $24.00 mark could now be seen as an opportunity for bulls.
Silver built on last week's goodish rebound from over two-week lows and gained some follow-through traction on Monday. The uptick pushed the XAG/USD to two-week tops, around the $24.30 region, though bulls struggled to capitalize on the move beyond 100-day SMA.
Looking at the broader picture, the recent pullback from the $24.80-85 region found decent support and stalled near the $23.00 mark. The latter should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the XAG/USD.
Meanwhile, bullish technical indicators on hourly/daily charts support prospects for an eventual break through the 100-day SMA barrier. This will set the stage for a move towards the $24.55 intermediate hurdle en-route October monthly swing highs, around the $24.80 area.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the $24.00 mark could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $23.70 level. This is followed by support near mid-$23.00s, below which the XAG/USD could accelerate the slide towards the $23.00 mark.
Sustained weakness below would turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to test the next relevant support near mid-$22.00s before eventually breaking below the $22.00 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory could get extended towards YTD lows, around the $21.40 area touched in September.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|24.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.72
|Daily SMA50
|23.39
|Daily SMA100
|24.22
|Daily SMA200
|25.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.17
|Previous Daily Low
|23.63
|Previous Weekly High
|24.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.02
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
