Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls await a move beyond 50% Fibo., around $25.00 mark

- Silver regained positive traction on Thursday and was seen flirting with multi-month tops.
- The bias seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- Any corrective pullback would now be seen as a buying opportunity near mid-$24.00s.
Silver inched back closer to over three-month tops set on Wednesday, with bulls making a fresh attempt to build on the momentum beyond the key $25.00 psychological mark. The mentioned handle coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the $28.75-$21.42 downfall, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for additional gains.
Given this week's bullish breakout through the 100-day SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence hurdle, the overnight sustained strength beyond mid-$24.00s favours bullish traders. The near-term positive outlook is reinforced by bullish technical indicators on the daily chart, which are still far from being in the overbought territory.
That said, bulls might still wait for a sustained strength beyond the 50% Fibo. level before positioning for any further appreciating move. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the momentum towards the next relevant hurdle near the $25.55-60 region before aiming to test the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the $26.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful corrective pullback now seems to attract some dip-buying near the $24.50 resistance breakpoint. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the $24.00 confluence area, which should now act as a strong base for the XAG/USD and a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Some follow-through selling below the $23.70 area could shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and turn the XAG/USD vulnerable to extend the fall towards the $23.00 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near mid-$22.00s, which if broken could drag the metal back towards YTD lows, around the $21.40 area touched in September.
Silver daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|1.17
|Today daily open
|24.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.99
|Daily SMA50
|23.42
|Daily SMA100
|24.18
|Daily SMA200
|25.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.13
|Previous Daily Low
|24.05
|Previous Weekly High
|24.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.02
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1500, eyeing fresh yearly lows. Hotter US inflation spooks the market while underpins the US dollar. Fed speculation will continue to lead the sentiment amid holiday-thinned trading.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is posting modest recovery gains above 1.3400 in the early European session on Thursday. The data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4%.
Gold readies for a fresh upswing towards $1,884
Gold price consolidates the upside before the next push higher. The yellow metal remains undeterred by the global tightening calls after hot US inflation.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.