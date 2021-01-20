Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bulls attack 21-day SMA to regain $26.00

- Silver prices waver around two-week top, stay positive for the fourth consecutive day.
- MACD eases bearish bias, sustained trading above key SMA favor the bulls.
Silver eases to $25.85 during Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the white metal stays positive around the two-week high, flashed before a few minutes, while marking a four-day uptrend.
Behind the moves are the bullion’s successful trading above 50-day and 100-day SMA and receding strength of the bearish MACD signals.
As a result, silver bulls are currently battling the 21-day SMA level of $26.00 ahead of January 06 low near $26.60.
During the quote’s rise past-$26.60, the $27.00 and the previous month’s high near $27.40 can entertain silver buyers before directing them to the monthly peak surrounding $27.95 and the $28.00 threshold.
Meanwhile, the metal’s pullback moves need to provide a daily closing below 50-day and 100-day SMA confluence between $24.88 and $25.00 to recall the sellers.
Following that, the monthly low near $24.18 and the early December levels near $23.50 will be in the spotlight.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|2.86%
|Today daily open
|25.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.99
|Daily SMA50
|24.96
|Daily SMA100
|24.91
|Daily SMA200
|22.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.42
|Previous Daily Low
|24.93
|Previous Weekly High
|25.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.34
|Previous Monthly High
|27.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?
Considering Joe Biden’s arrival to the White House as the 46th US President, backed by the recent executive orders, market optimism is likely to keep the AUD/USD bulls happy and hence any positive employment data, as expected can add strength to the quote.
EUR/USD: Extends bounce off 50-day SMA above 1.2100
EUR/USD takes the bids near 1.2117, the intraday high, amid Thursday’s Asian session. The quote recently jumped as the recently elected US President Joe Biden unveiled the first executive orders.
USD/JPY under pressure ahead of BOJ’s monetary policy decision
USD/JPY resumed its decline after failing to advance beyond 104.00. Pressure mounts as investors await for the Bank of Japan.
XAU/USD refreshes two-week high, eyes $1,900 amid risk on mood
Gold buyers pause around $1,871 after rising the most in 13 days the previous day, as Thursday’s Asian session begins. The yellow metal seesaws around the recently flashed two-week top as traders await fresh push to extend the optimism.
DXY flatlines just below 90.50 despite drop in real yields
It was a flat day in the end for the DXY, despite risk-on in the stock market. Pandemic nerves may have acted in support of the US dollar but falling real yields may hurt it. The Trump to Biden administration went smoothly on Wednesday.