Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bullish impulsive up for a test near $26.50

- Silver seesaws around two-week top, battles key DMAs.
- Firmer RSI, sustained recovery from 200-DMA favor bulls.
- Descending trend line from May 18 adds to the upside filters.
Silver (XAG/USD) prints a three-day uptrend, teasing the highest levels since June 18, ahead of Tuesday’s European session. That said, the bright metal confronts 21-DMA while struggling to extend the 100-DMA breakout.
The commodity’s successful recovery from 200-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-end to May upside keep buyers hopeful.
However, a daily closing past $26.60, comprising 21-DMA, becomes necessary for the bulls to aim for the early June’s low near the $27.00 threshold. Even so, a downward sloping trend line from May, near $27.32, will challenge the silver buyers.
Alternatively, pullback moves may rest on the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $26.25 before retesting the 200-DMA level of $25.77.
It’s worth noting that the quote’s weakness past $25.77 will be tested by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the previous month’s low, respectively around $25.65 and $25.50.
To sum up, silver stays on the bumpy road of consolidation.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34%
|Today daily open
|26.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.6
|Daily SMA50
|27.07
|Daily SMA100
|26.51
|Daily SMA200
|25.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.62
|Previous Daily Low
|26.38
|Previous Weekly High
|26.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.52
|Previous Monthly High
|28.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
