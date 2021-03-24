Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD breaches $25 mark after Tuesday’s closing below 100-DMA

- Silver takes out the $25 threshold as sellers look to extend control.
- A test of the bullish 200-DMA support at $24.68 seems inevitable.
- RSI remains below 50.00, pointing to more declines ahead.
Silver (XAG/USD) is nursing losses around the $25 level after the downward spiral seen so far this week.
The bears take a breather before resuming the downtrend, as the daily technical setup remains in their favor.
XAG/USD awaits a strong catalyst for the next leg towards the 200-day simple moving average (DMA), which is located at $24.68.
The next line of defense for the bulls would be seen at the January lows of $24.19. A break below which a sharp sell-off could be triggered, exposing the $23 round figure.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades flat at 39.65, suggesting that the bearish bias remains well in place.
Further, Tuesday’s closing below the crucial 100-DMA at $25.63 adds credence to the downside bias.
Silver Price Chart: Daily
Alternatively, the XAG bulls need acceptance above the 100-DMA support now resistance to embark upon a meaningful recovery towards the $26 mark.
However, the path of least resistance appears southwards for the white metal in the near-term.
Silver Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|25.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.13
|Daily SMA50
|26.37
|Daily SMA100
|25.64
|Daily SMA200
|24.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.83
|Previous Daily Low
|25.01
|Previous Weekly High
|26.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.4
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
