Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bounces off monthly lows, remains vulnerable

- Silver prolonged its recent downward trajectory and refreshed monthly lows on Monday.
- Slightly oversold RSI on the 1-hour chart helped limit any further losses, for the time being.
Silver extended its recent retracement slide from the $24.80-85 region and witnessed some follow-through selling on the first day of a new trading week. This marked the fifth day of a negative move in the previous six and dragged the white metal to fresh monthly lows, around the $23.40-35 region during the early North American session.
Expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement later this year pushed the US dollar to two-week tops and weighed on dollar-denominated commodities, including silver. Apart from this, a sustained break below the $23.80-75 horizontal support was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and further contributed to the downward trajectory.
Meanwhile, RSI (14) on the 1-hour chart is already flashing oversold conditions and assisted the XAG/USD to find some support near August 27 lows, around the $23.35 region. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if broken decisively will set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
The next relevant support is pegged near the $23.00 mark, below which the XAG/USD seems all set the extend the slide towards challenging YTD lows, around the $22.20-15 region touched on August 8.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront immediate resistance near the $23.75-80 support breakpoint. This is followed by the $24.00 mark. Some follow-through buying might trigger a short-covering move and push the XAG/USD beyond the $24.40 intermediate resistance, towards monthly swing highs, around the $24.85 region.
Silver 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.97
|Today daily open
|23.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.88
|Daily SMA50
|24.68
|Daily SMA100
|25.87
|Daily SMA200
|25.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.3
|Previous Daily Low
|23.73
|Previous Weekly High
|24.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.73
|Previous Monthly High
|26
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
