Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bounces off 2020 lows, challenges $13.00/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAG/USD is bouncing off the 2009 lows as Fed goes all in. 
  • Immediate resistance can be seen near the 13.00 figure. 
 

Silver daily chart

 

After the slump to 2009 lows, silver is bouncing while below the 13.00 figure. However, XAG/USD could remain vulnerable to the downside. The Fed announces unlimited Quantitative Easing (QE) to face the coronavirus crisis. 
  

Silver four-hour chart

 
Silver is trading below the main SMAs, however, the market is challenging 13.00 resistance. In the event of a break beyond this level, XAG/USD correction can extend towards the 13.50 and 14.00 levels while support is seen near the 12.00 and 11.00 price levels on the way down. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 13.00, 13.50, 14.00
Support: 12.00, 11.00, 10.00
 
 

Additional key levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 12.88
Today Daily Change 0.23
Today Daily Change % 1.82
Today daily open 12.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15.91
Daily SMA50 17.09
Daily SMA100 17.2
Daily SMA200 17.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13.03
Previous Daily Low 12
Previous Weekly High 15.29
Previous Weekly Low 11.64
Previous Monthly High 18.95
Previous Monthly Low 16.4
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 12.64
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 12.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 12.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 11.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 11.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 13.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 13.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 14.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

