Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bounces off 2020 lows, challenges $13.00/oz

XAG/USD is bouncing off the 2009 lows as Fed goes all in.

Immediate resistance can be seen near the 13.00 figure.

Silver daily chart

After the slump to 2009 lows, silver is bouncing while below the 13.00 figure. However, XAG/USD could remain vulnerable to the downside. The Fed announces unlimited Quantitative Easing (QE) to face the coronavirus crisis.

Silver four-hour chart

Silver is trading below the main SMAs, however, the market is challenging 13.00 resistance. In the event of a break beyond this level, XAG/USD correction can extend towards the 13.50 and 14.00 levels while support is seen near the 12.00 and 11.00 price levels on the way down.

Resistance: 13.00, 13.50, 14.00

Support: 12.00, 11.00, 10.00

Additional key levels