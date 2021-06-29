Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bounces off 200-day SMA, struggles to hold above $26.00

Silver continues to make consolidative moves with limited gains.

Bulls lack the strength to move decisively above the $26.00 level.

Oversold momentum oscillators warn against aggressive directional bids.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) makes several attempts to move higher but fails to hold onto the upside momentum. Prices move in a very narrow trading band with no meaningful traction.

At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $26.03, down 0.18% for the day.

XAG/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the white metal consolidates below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which extends from the low of $24.68. After a sharp fall on June 16, XAG/USD continued to move in a trading range of $25.70 and $26.30.

If price makes sustained moves above the intraday high at $26.12, then it could continue to move higher. The first target could be found at the high of $26.29 made on June 23.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads at 22. Any uptick in the RSI would allow bulls to take over the June 18 high in the vicinity of the $26.50 area.

That said, XAG/USD would be motivated to capture the $27.00 horizontal resistance level.

Alternatively, failure to hold onto the $26.00 could bring bears into action, with the earlier day’s low of $25.79.

A daily close below the mentioned level would open the gates for the $25.45 horizontal support level, followed by the low of April 13 at $24.68.

XAG/USD additional levels

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 26.03 Today Daily Change -0.07 Today Daily Change % -0.27 Today daily open 26.1 Trends Daily SMA20 27.02 Daily SMA50 27.07 Daily SMA100 26.56 Daily SMA200 25.69 Levels Previous Daily High 26.23 Previous Daily Low 25.79 Previous Weekly High 26.3 Previous Weekly Low 25.55 Previous Monthly High 28.75 Previous Monthly Low 25.81 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.06 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.96 Daily Pivot Point S1 25.85 Daily Pivot Point S2 25.6 Daily Pivot Point S3 25.41 Daily Pivot Point R1 26.28 Daily Pivot Point R2 26.47 Daily Pivot Point R3 26.72



