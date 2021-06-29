Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bounces off 200-day SMA, struggles to hold above $26.00

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • Silver continues to make consolidative moves with limited gains.
  • Bulls lack the strength to move decisively above the $26.00 level.
  • Oversold momentum oscillators warn against aggressive directional bids.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) makes several attempts to move higher but fails to hold onto the upside momentum. Prices move in a very narrow trading band with no meaningful traction. 

At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $26.03, down 0.18% for the day.

XAG/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the white metal consolidates below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which extends from the low of $24.68. After a sharp fall on June 16, XAG/USD continued to move in a trading range of $25.70 and $26.30.

If price makes sustained moves above the intraday high at $26.12, then it could continue to move higher. The first target could be found at the high of  $26.29 made on June 23.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads at 22. Any uptick in the RSI would allow bulls to take over the June 18 high in the vicinity of the $26.50 area.

That said, XAG/USD  would be motivated to capture the $27.00 horizontal resistance level.

Alternatively, failure to hold onto the $26.00 could bring bears into action, with the earlier day’s low of $25.79.

A daily close below the mentioned level would open the gates for the $25.45 horizontal support level,  followed by the low of April 13 at $24.68.

XAG/USD additional levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 26.03
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 26.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.02
Daily SMA50 27.07
Daily SMA100 26.56
Daily SMA200 25.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.23
Previous Daily Low 25.79
Previous Weekly High 26.3
Previous Weekly Low 25.55
Previous Monthly High 28.75
Previous Monthly Low 25.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.72

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Daily Risk Appetite Analysis!

Analyze with us the current market with its risks, opportunities and timings. Upgrade to Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde

EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde

EUR/USD is testing 1.1900, on the back foot for the second consecutive day. Covid woes, ECB policymakers’ comments favor the sellers. Steady US Treasury yields, downbeat stock futures back USD bull\s. German CPI and ECB President Lagarde's speech awaited. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar

GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar

GBP/USD trades lower towards 1.3850, with a cautious approach ahead of the London open. Uptick in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the  US dollar. The sterling remains on the backfoot following dovish BOE stance and on Delta covid strain concerns. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields

XAU/USD teases bears near $1,780 amid steady Treasury yields

Gold rebounds from intraday low, prints two-day downtrend. Firmer US dollar weighs on the commodities during quiet session. Covid, Sino-American headlines join mixed Fedspeak to back the bears.

Gold News

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout

Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.

Read more

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures