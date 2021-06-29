Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bounces off 200-day SMA, struggles to hold above $26.00

- Silver continues to make consolidative moves with limited gains.
- Bulls lack the strength to move decisively above the $26.00 level.
- Oversold momentum oscillators warn against aggressive directional bids.
Silver Price (XAG/USD) makes several attempts to move higher but fails to hold onto the upside momentum. Prices move in a very narrow trading band with no meaningful traction.
At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $26.03, down 0.18% for the day.
XAG/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the white metal consolidates below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which extends from the low of $24.68. After a sharp fall on June 16, XAG/USD continued to move in a trading range of $25.70 and $26.30.
If price makes sustained moves above the intraday high at $26.12, then it could continue to move higher. The first target could be found at the high of $26.29 made on June 23.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator reads at 22. Any uptick in the RSI would allow bulls to take over the June 18 high in the vicinity of the $26.50 area.
That said, XAG/USD would be motivated to capture the $27.00 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, failure to hold onto the $26.00 could bring bears into action, with the earlier day’s low of $25.79.
A daily close below the mentioned level would open the gates for the $25.45 horizontal support level, followed by the low of April 13 at $24.68.
XAG/USD additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|26.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.02
|Daily SMA50
|27.07
|Daily SMA100
|26.56
|Daily SMA200
|25.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.23
|Previous Daily Low
|25.79
|Previous Weekly High
|26.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.55
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
