Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bounces off 200-bar SMA towards regaining $27.00

By Anil Panchal
  • Silver prices attempt recovery from $26.69 following pullback from $27.49.
  • 200-bar SMA offers intermediate halt inside one-month-old symmetrical triangle.
  • Normal RSI conditions suggest extension of sideways moves.

Silver picks up bids near $26.91 during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Friday. The white metal recently gained after taking a U-turn from 200-bar SMA, the second bounce so far in the week, amid normal RSI conditions. Even so, the bullion’s moves are likely to be curbed by a bit broader symmetrical triangle formation.

Hence, the latest pullback can attack the weekly top surrounding $27.50 before targeting $28.00.

Though, the triangle’s resistance line at $28.51 will challenge the bulls, a break of which will quickly direct the quote towards the monthly top of $28.90 ahead of challenging the multi-month high, marked in August, around $29.85.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 200-bar SMA, at $26.68 now, will fetch the commodity prices to the aforementioned triangle’s support, currently around $26.10.

In a case where the bears sneak in below $26.10, the $26.00 round-figures and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of July 23 to August 06 upside near $25.15 will flash on the chart.

Silver four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 26.94
Today Daily Change -0.01
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 26.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.14
Daily SMA50 24.25
Daily SMA100 20.54
Daily SMA200 18.61
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.12
Previous Daily Low 26.41
Previous Weekly High 28.9
Previous Weekly Low 26.3
Previous Monthly High 29.86
Previous Monthly Low 23.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.68
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.12
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.96

 

 

