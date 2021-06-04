Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears take control below new 15-min resistance

- XAG/USD bears eye a downside extension, so far so good.
- The price has developed new bearish structure on the hourly and 15 min time frames.
As per the prior analysis, Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD is correcting but could be headed for fresh low, the bears are taking control as forecasted.
The price has created a fresh 15-min resistance. A downside extension could evolve below it.
Prior analysis
''...there are the prospects of a downside extension still for the forthcoming sessions.''
Hourly chart
''As noted on the hourly time frame, the correction has met prior hourly support that would be expected to now act as resistance given the confluence of the 50% mean reversion level of the bearish impulse.
A subsequent rejection could lead to a lower low.''
15-min chart
''From a 15-min vantage point, we can see that the price will need to break below the current support structure first which would be expected to act as resistance on a retest.''
Live markets 1-hour & 15-min charts
15-min chart
Bears should have moved stops to entry for a breakeven scenario at this juncture for a free ride to target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
