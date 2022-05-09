- Silver licks its wounds at 2022 bottom after posting the biggest daily fall in three weeks.
- Oversold RSI conditions test sellers but recovery remains elusive until staying below previous support line from January.
- Double bottoms around $21.42 become crucial support, descending trend line from April 18 adds to the upside filters.
Silver (XAG/USD) prices consolidate the latest losses around $21.80 during the quiet Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the bright metal justifies oversold RSI conditions to portray a bounce off the yearly low flashed the previous day.
However, the support-turned-resistance line from January, around $22.15, guards the quote’s immediate rebound. Following that, a downward sloping resistance line from April 18, close to $22.70, will challenge the XAG/USD bulls.
If silver prices manage to cross the $22.70 hurdle, the odds of witnessing further recovery towards the previous week’s top surrounding $23.30 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, the lows marked in September and December of 2021 portray a double-bottom around $21.42, making it a tough nut to crack for the bears.
Should the silver sellers ignore oversold RSI conditions and conquer the $21.42 mark, $21.00 and $20.00 levels may act as an intermediate halt before directing the quote towards the 2019 peak surrounding $19.65.
Overall, silver is likely to witness a corrective pullback but the trend reversal is far from here.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.42%
|Today daily open
|22.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.06
|Daily SMA50
|24.69
|Daily SMA100
|23.93
|Daily SMA200
|23.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.64
|Previous Daily Low
|22.1
|Previous Weekly High
|23.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.1
|Previous Monthly High
|26.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to July 2020 levels near 0.6950 as inflation, growth concerns propel fear trades
AUD/USD remains pressured at the lowest levels in nearly two years as risk-aversion dominates. Growing concerns that higher inflation and tighter monetary policies will weigh on economic growth favored bears. Headlines from China, Russia offered additional clues to spread the pessimism.
EUR/USD: Bear flag remains in play around 1.0550
EUR/USD remains sidelined at around 1.0550, keeping the weekly bear flag intact during Tuesday’s initial Asian session. Unlike other major currency pairs, the EUR/USD stayed inside a one-week-old rising trend channel after dropping over 450 pips during late April.
Gold bounces to near $1,850, investors await US inflation
Gold Price has witnessed a minor bounce after slipping near the previous week’s low at $1,850.47. A minor responsive buying has been observed yet but value buying can drive the asset higher. The bright metal has displayed a sheer downside on Monday amid broader strength in DXY.
Litecoin price is on its way to $60
Litecoin price action spells for more price decline. A $60 price target is probable. Litecoin price is printing a huge bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart. Although an anticipated market reversal is hoped for, LTC price may land at lower targets before the market bottom occurs.
Stocks and Bitcoins: Where do we go from here?
Economists are way better at explaining the past than they are at predicting the future, particularly with regard to how prices behave. Looking backwards, the justification for prices having risen or fallen is easy.