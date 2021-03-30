Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears keep controls depite pullback towards $25.00

- Silver consolidates the heaviest losses in one week.
- Daily closing below 200-day SMA for the first time since May 2020 keeps sellers hopeful.
- Previous support line from June, 21-day SMA add to the upside barriers, yearly bottom lures bears.
Silver picks up bids near $24.70, up 0.20% intraday, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the quote prints corrective pullback after the previous day’s heavy losses.
The white metal closed below 200-day SMA for the first time in ten months amid a downward sloping RSI line on Monday.
As a result, silver sellers can remain hopeful of witnessing the monthly low near $24.40 unless regaining above the key SMA level of $24.82.
Also acting as important hurdles to the north is the previous support line from June 2020 and 21-day SMA, respectively around $25.40 and $25.65.
On the flip side, the yearly bottom close to the $24.20 and multiple lows marked during December 2020 around $23.50 can lure the silver bears past-$24.82 comprising the monthly trough.
To sum up, silver recently flashed a bearish signal and is up for further losses.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|24.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.71
|Daily SMA50
|26.36
|Daily SMA100
|25.65
|Daily SMA200
|24.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.11
|Previous Daily Low
|24.45
|Previous Weekly High
|26.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.41
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.68
