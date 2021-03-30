Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears keep controls depite pullback towards $25.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver consolidates the heaviest losses in one week.
  • Daily closing below 200-day SMA for the first time since May 2020 keeps sellers hopeful.
  • Previous support line from June, 21-day SMA add to the upside barriers, yearly bottom lures bears.

Silver picks up bids near $24.70, up 0.20% intraday, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the quote prints corrective pullback after the previous day’s heavy losses.

The white metal closed below 200-day SMA for the first time in ten months amid a downward sloping RSI line on Monday.

As a result, silver sellers can remain hopeful of witnessing the monthly low near $24.40 unless regaining above the key SMA level of $24.82.

Also acting as important hurdles to the north is the previous support line from June 2020 and 21-day SMA, respectively around $25.40 and $25.65.

On the flip side, the yearly bottom close to the $24.20 and multiple lows marked during December 2020 around $23.50 can lure the silver bears past-$24.82 comprising the monthly trough.

To sum up, silver recently flashed a bearish signal and is up for further losses.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 24.69
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 24.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.71
Daily SMA50 26.36
Daily SMA100 25.65
Daily SMA200 24.8
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.11
Previous Daily Low 24.45
Previous Weekly High 26.24
Previous Weekly Low 24.41
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD fades recovery moves from multi-day low while easing to 1.1768 during Tuesday's Asian session. The currency major refreshed the yearly low the previous day as the US dollar benefited from the bond rout.

GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.

DOGE price is frustrating the bullish narrative and making the grand forecast of $1 by the end of 2021 look impossible. Ascending triangle has finally resolved to the downside. DOGE RSI still not at an oversold reading on the daily chart.

GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.

Banking stocks in the US have lagged on concerns that the sector could be hit hard after hedge fund Archegos Capital were forced to sell huge positions in US and China stocks.

