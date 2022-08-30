Silver remains on the defensive near a one-month low touched on Monday.

The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.

Any attempted recovery move above the $19.00 mark is likely to get sold into.

Silver struggles to gain any traction on Tuesday and remains well within the striking distance of over a one-month low touched the previous day. The white metal is currently trading around the $18.70 region and seems vulnerable to prolonging its recent downtrend witnessed over the past two weeks or so.

Given last week's failure near the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, acceptance below the $19.00 mark adds credence to the near-term bearish outlook for the XAG/USD. Furthermore, technical indicators on the daily chart are far from being in the oversold zone despite holding within negative territory.

Hence, a subsequent slide towards retesting the YTD low, around the $18.20-15 area touched on July 14, looks like a distinct possibility. This is closely followed by the $18.00 round-figure mark, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further depreciating move. The possible bear flag price pattern which has formed on the daily chart during the second half of August indicates the distinct possibility of more downside, with an initial target at the 61.8% extension of the flag pole at just below the YTD lows, circa $18.05.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery move is more likely to confront stiff resistance and attract fresh sellers near the $19.00 mark. This should cap the XAG/USD near the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart. The said barrier is currently pegged near the $19.45-$19.50 region, which should now act as a pivotal point.

Sustained strength beyond will negate the near-term negative bias and prompt some short-covering move. The XAG/USD might then aim to surpass an intermediate hurdle near the $19.80 region and aim back to reclaim the $20.00 psychological mark.

Silver 4-hour chart

Key levels to watch