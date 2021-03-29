Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD bears await downside break of $24.80

- Silver prints mild losses but stays above the key support zone comprising 200-day SMA.
- Bearish MACD failures to extend last week’s recovery favor sellers.
- Monthly resistance line, 50-day SMA restrict immediate upside.
Silver trims intraday losses from $24.88 while taking rounds to $25.00, down 0.13% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the white metal keeps bounce off $24.85-80 support zone comprising lows marked on March 05 and 26 as well as 200-day SMA.
It’s should, however, be noted that the MACD flashes bearish signals and the bulls are hesitant to enter amid fears of the key hurdles to the north.
Hence, silver prices may remain weak while targeting the $24.80-85 as immediate support. Though, a clear break below $24.80 will not refrain from refreshing the monthly low below $24.40.
On the flip side, a downward sloping trend line from February 25, around $25.50 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of highlighting the 50-day SMA level of $26.36.
Overall, silver prices can extend the latest weakness but the key supports will challenge the bears.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|25.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.8
|Daily SMA50
|26.36
|Daily SMA100
|25.64
|Daily SMA200
|24.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.26
|Previous Daily Low
|24.87
|Previous Weekly High
|26.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.41
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
