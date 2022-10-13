- Silver price remains downbeat around two-week low, prints five-day losing streak.
- MACD prints the strongest bearish signals, sustained break of 50-DMA adds strength to the downside bias.
- Multiple hurdle to the north challenge hopes for XAG/USD recovery.
Silver price (XAG/USD) stays on the bear’s radar during the five-day downtrend as it flirts with the $19.00 mark during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bright metal justifies the strongest bearish MACD signals since early September while extending Tuesday’s downside break of the 50-DMA.
With this, the XAG/USD bears are all set to challenge an upward-sloping support line from September 01, around $18.80.
However, a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since June, between $18.25 and $18.35, appears a tough nut to crack for the metal sellers afterward.
In a case where XAG/USD sellers break the $18.25 support, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the yearly low marked the last month, close to $17.55, can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, the silver price has multiple hurdles to the north even if it manages to cross the 50-DMA resistance level surrounding $19.35, which in turn disappoints the buyers.
That said, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of June-September downside, around $20.00 and $20.60 in that order, precedes the metal’s run-up toward the monthly high of $21.24. Also acting as an upside filter is August month’s peak of $20.87.
Silver: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|19.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.51
|Daily SMA50
|19.38
|Daily SMA100
|19.92
|Daily SMA200
|21.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.32
|Previous Daily Low
|18.87
|Previous Weekly High
|21.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.01
|Previous Monthly High
|20.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.6300 ahead of US inflation
AUD/USD is treading water below 0.6300, as the US dollar finds fresh demand alongside the Treasury yields amid a cautious market environment heading towards the key US inflation data. The aussie ignores dismal Australian Consumer inflation expectations.
USD/JPY bears eye a breakout but bulls are holding the fort ahead of US CPI
USD/JPY has been consolidating below the bull cycle lows for the best part of Wednesday's trade, stalling into and around the Federal Open Market Committee minutes that failed to move the needle significantly enough to put much of a dent into the bullish trend.
Gold remains bearish towards $1,650 ahead of US inflation
Gold price takes offers to renew intraday low as it reverses the previous day’s bounce off weekly low ahead of the key US CPI. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the hawkish bias over the Fed’s next move.
Ethereum Classic price could nosedive to $14 if this support gives in
Ethereum Classic price has been in a massive sell-off that has slashed its value by half in just two months. ETC could trigger another nosedive if this development continues and breaks an immediate support level.
US CPI Preview: High expectations may trigger a dollar-buying opportunity, three scenarios Premium
Russia's war in Ukraine? Covid-zero policies in China? Britain's budget debacle? For markets, all these significant issues only play distant second fiddles to US inflation data. And within the CPI report, the figure that matters most is Core CPI MoM. Every 0.1% makes a difference.