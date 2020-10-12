Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD battles six-week-old resistance line above $25.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver keeps Friday’s upbeat performance while confronting a short-term key trend line resistance, reversed from $25.30 earlier.
  • 21-day SMA offers immediate support, 50-day SMA acts like an upside barrier.

Silver prices pick-up bids to $25.26, after initially refreshing the three-week top, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the commodity prints 0.23% intraday gains while probing a descending trend line from September 01.

With the normal RSI conditions joining a clear break of 21-day SMA, buyers are likely to keep the reins, which in turn will aim for a 50-day SMA level of $26.06 during the further upside.

However, any more rise beyond the immediate SMA resistance will have to cross the falling trend line from August 07, at $27.35 now, to convince the bulls.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 21-day SMA, currently around $24.60, will aim for a two-week-old support line figure of $23.50.

In a case where the bears keep the reins after $23.50, the monthly low near $22.85 and the previous month’s bottom surrounding $21.65 will be in focus.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.17
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 25.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.6
Daily SMA50 26.05
Daily SMA100 22.52
Daily SMA200 19.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.18
Previous Daily Low 23.84
Previous Weekly High 25.18
Previous Weekly Low 22.88
Previous Monthly High 28.9
Previous Monthly Low 21.66
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.67
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.38
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

