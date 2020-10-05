Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD awaits a sustained break above $24

- Silver’s path of least resistance appears to the upside.
- XAG/USD ranges in a week-long symmetrical triangle.
- Hourly RSI turns flat but remains in the bullish zone.
Silver (XAG/USD) extends its consolidative mode into Europe on Monday, awaiting a fresh impetus for a sustained move above the $24 mark.
Broad-based US dollar weakness seemingly benefits the white metal while from a short-term technical perspective, the bullion holds above a bunch of healthy support levels, as depicted by the hourly chart.
The spot extends its range play while trading within a week-long symmetrical triangle formation, with a breakout expected on either side.
However, the upside appears more compelling, as the price has recaptured all the critical Simple Moving Average on the said time frame. The bulls now look to test the falling trendline resistance at $24.14.
Acceptance above the latter would validate the triangle pattern, opening doors for a test of $24.50 levels.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat but holds well above the midline, suggesting that there Is additional scope for gains.
To the downside, strong support around $23.80 will likely limit the pullbacks. That zone is the confluence of the horizontal 21, 50 and 100-HMAs.
Further south, the rising trendline support at $23.69 could be put to test.
XAG/USD: Hourly chart
XAG/USD: Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.91
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80
|Today daily open
|23.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.29
|Daily SMA50
|26.07
|Daily SMA100
|22.18
|Daily SMA200
|19.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.21
|Previous Daily Low
|23.48
|Previous Weekly High
|24.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.52
|Previous Monthly High
|28.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.