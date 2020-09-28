Silver Price Analysis: The pullback in the dollar has given silver the chance to climb

- Silver has pushed nearly 3% higher on Monday.
- USD 24 per ounce looks like a strong resistance.
XAU/USD 4-hour chart
Silver is another one of those commodities that is benefitting from the dollar taking a break from its recent strength. Over the past week or so the greenback has found its voice after all of the major Fed speakers have been looking for fiscal stimulus that is not on the way.
Looking at the chart, the price broke below the consolidation low and looks like it's about to test the area. The black line just above USD 24 per troy ounce could be a resistance zone for the bulls.
There is also a tentative internal trendline at the current price level. Sometimes these levels work very nicely especially if they are near other important price zones. The indicators are mixed at the moment. The MACD histogram is green but the signal lines are lagging under the zero level. The Relative Strength Index is setting up for a bearish failure swing. This is when the price makes a lower high but the indicator makes a higher high wave or moves into oversold territory.
Silver looks more vulnerable to downside moves in comparison to gold. The structure of the chart is more bearish as the consolidation low has been broken. If the dollar makes a comeback silver could be in trouble.
Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|2.93
|Today daily open
|22.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.22
|Daily SMA50
|25.88
|Daily SMA100
|21.79
|Daily SMA200
|19.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.31
|Previous Daily Low
|22.44
|Previous Weekly High
|26.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.66
|Previous Monthly High
|29.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
