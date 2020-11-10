Silver Price Analysis: Sharp decline, slow retracement, more decline on the cards

- Silver prices have collapsed along with the price of gold.
- The market reacting well to the COVID vaccine news that pushed risky assets sharply higher.
Meanwhile, the technical picture is clear.
The price has dropped heavily clearing out the weaker hands and most likely discouraging specs from entering again so soon.
There is evidently a reluctance to buy considering the pace of the correction and this is where another downside opportunities could arise once again.
The following illustrates where the opportunity could come from within a continuation of the current correction:
Monthly chart
Against the market's bias and the dominant lower real yields narrative, the price could be shaping up for a downside extension considering there has been enough of a correction already.
Moreover, the price is struggling to break beyond the resistance structure.
Weekly chart
Meanwhile, a break below and close below the current weekly support at the end of this week would open scope for a downside continuation.
Daily chart
From a daily perspective, again, there is a bearish bias below the structure.
4-hour chart
There is still work to do.
The price needs to retrace to at least a 38.2% Fibonacci before resistance is fully tested.
MACD remains bullish while above the zero-line, so there is no bearish confirmation as of yet.
Bears, whoever will want to see the price start to consolidate below a newly formed bearish structure for which MACD will track and, eventually, confirm a bearish setup.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
