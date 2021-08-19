- XAG/USD longer-term trend, tilted towards the downside.
- Early in the session reached as high as $23.82, retreated the move.
Silver falls on Wednesday, trades at $23.50, down 0.57%. Earlier in the day, XAG/USD peaked at $23.82, however, as NY session opened the white metal retraced to $23.33
XAG/USD Daily chart
The moving averages remain above the current price, well above 25.50, with the shorter time-frame below the longer time frame MA’s. This suggests that the trend is down. The price is trapped between the 23.00-24.00 range. At the time of writing, price is at 23.51. The pair is trading slightly down, however, support at 23.29 keeps the white metal in a tight range of 31 cents.
If sellers would like the trend to continue, they will need to challenge 23.20/30 support, followed by 23.00, then 22.00/.20 at the August 9 low. On the other hand, buyers will need to recover yesterday’s close at 23.84, followed by 24.61, then 25.00.
RSI is 34.34 headed towards oversold levels, while the Average True Range (ATR) is 59 cents, trendless.
4-hour chart
This chart depicts that in the shorter time frame, Silver is developing strong support around the 23.30/50 price. The moving averages, continue above the spot prices, leaning towards the downside, with the 50-simple moving average approaching 23.61. The 100 and 200-SMA’s hoover around the 24.50/25.10 range, is resistance. In regards to price action, buyers will need a break above 23.74, followed by a challenge of 24.00, then the 100-SMA at 24.50. On the other hand, sellers need to challenge the 23.30 support, followed by 23.00 then the next low, coinciding with the August 8 low at 22.17.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.1700 as Doji around yearly low tests bears
EUR/USD consolidates losses from the lowest levels since November 2020. Six-week-old descending trend line also challenges the sellers, MACD remains bearish. Descending trend line from early August, 20-DMA guards immediate upside.
GBP/USD: Failures to cross 200-DMA recall bears
GBP/USD takes offers around 1.3750, down 0.06% to refresh intraday low, during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the pullback from 200-DMA amid the downbeat Momentum line. However, a clear break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo) of June–July declines, around 1.3730, becomes necessary for the pair sellers to amplify the dominance.
Gold bears are lurking at a critical area of bearish confluence
Markets offer a mixed reaction to the Minutes and gold is steady. The US dollar is on the verge of a critical move towards daily resistance. Gold's bearish Doji and the confluence of resistance leaves the bias bearish.
Cardano price ready to conquer new highs, while ADA debuts on the Coin Cloud platform
Cardano price rallied over 50% last week, carrying ADA to within 10% of the all-time high of $2.51. Since February, it was the best weekly performance and repositioned the cryptocurrency as a new target for speculators moving forward.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.