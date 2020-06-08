Silver Price Analysis: Sellers ignore latest bounces above $17.00, keep 200-day SMA on radar

- Silver prices bounce off a one-week low of $17.22 to probe 10-day SMA.
- A two-month-old ascending trend line could restrict the quote’s further advances.
- An upward sloping support line from March 19 limits the short-term downside.
Having taken a U-turn from one-week low, Silver prices take the bids near $17.55, up 0.64% on a day, during Monday’s Asian session.
Even so, the white metal stays below 10-day SMA, not to forget remaining below a rising trend line from April 07.
As a result, the bears keep a 200-day SMA level of $16.96 as an immediate target during the fresh declines.
However, a 12-week-old support line, at $16.80 now, could restrict the bullion’s additional weakness.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of 10-day SMA, currently near $17.63, could push the prices towards the current month high around $18.39/40.
However, bulls are less likely to dominate unless clearing an ascending trend line from April 07, at $18.68 now.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57%
|Today daily open
|17.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.05
|Daily SMA50
|15.82
|Daily SMA100
|16.3
|Daily SMA200
|16.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.77
|Previous Daily Low
|17.22
|Previous Weekly High
|18.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.22
|Previous Monthly High
|17.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|14.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
