- Silver price remains pressured after reversing from one-month high.
- Bearish candlestick formation, RSI’s nearness to overbought conditions favor short-term downside.
- Convergence of 200-DMA, three-month-old ascending trend line appears a tough nut to crack for bulls.
Silver price (XAGUSD) keeps the week-start losses around $20.75 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bright metal justifies the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation, namely the “hanging man”, at the one-month high.
Also supporting the short-term bearish bias is the RSI (14) which is near the overbought conditions.
It should be noted that the previous weekly top near $20.10 and the $20.00 could test the XAGUSD bears before directing them to the $19.45 support confluence including the 100-DMA and an upward-sloping trend line from October 14.
In a case where silver price remains bearish past $19.45, a gradual downturn towards the previous monthly low near $18.10 can’t be ruled out. During the fall, the $19.00 threshold may act as an intermediate halt.
On the flip side, a daily closing beyond October’s peak of $21.24 defies the bearish “hanging man,” candlestick.
Even so, a convergence of the 200-DMA and an ascending trend line from August, close to $21.50, will be a strong resistance for the XAGUSD bulls to cross.
Should the metal buyers manage to conquer the $21.50 hurdle, the odds of witnessing a run-up toward the mid-2022 peak surrounding $22.50 can’t be ruled out.
Silver price: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38%
|Today daily open
|20.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.21
|Daily SMA50
|19.17
|Daily SMA100
|19.47
|Daily SMA200
|21.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.91
|Previous Daily Low
|19.42
|Previous Weekly High
|20.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.84
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.86
