Silver price remains pressured after reversing from one-month high.

Bearish candlestick formation, RSI’s nearness to overbought conditions favor short-term downside.

Convergence of 200-DMA, three-month-old ascending trend line appears a tough nut to crack for bulls.

Silver price (XAGUSD) keeps the week-start losses around $20.75 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bright metal justifies the previous day’s bearish candlestick formation, namely the “hanging man”, at the one-month high.

Also supporting the short-term bearish bias is the RSI (14) which is near the overbought conditions.

It should be noted that the previous weekly top near $20.10 and the $20.00 could test the XAGUSD bears before directing them to the $19.45 support confluence including the 100-DMA and an upward-sloping trend line from October 14.

In a case where silver price remains bearish past $19.45, a gradual downturn towards the previous monthly low near $18.10 can’t be ruled out. During the fall, the $19.00 threshold may act as an intermediate halt.

On the flip side, a daily closing beyond October’s peak of $21.24 defies the bearish “hanging man,” candlestick.

Even so, a convergence of the 200-DMA and an ascending trend line from August, close to $21.50, will be a strong resistance for the XAGUSD bulls to cross.

Should the metal buyers manage to conquer the $21.50 hurdle, the odds of witnessing a run-up toward the mid-2022 peak surrounding $22.50 can’t be ruled out.

Silver price: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected