Silver Price Analysis: Monday’s dragonfly doji keeps XAG/USD buyers hopeful above $22.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver stays mildly bid inside a choppy range between $22.58 and $22.68.
  • Nearly oversold RSI conditions can help bullish candlestick in portraying recovery moves.
  • A confluence of 10-day SMA, three-week-old falling trend line offers a strong upside barrier.

Silver prices take rounds to $22.68, up 0.12% intraday, during Tuesday’s Asian session. The White metal dropped to the fresh low since September 24 the previous day before bouncing off $21.89.

With that, Monday’s daily candle turns out to be a dragonfly doji, bullish candlestick, which also gains support from a nearly oversold RSI line, currently around 34.00.

As a result, the commodity’s further pullback towards the $23.00 threshold can’t be ruled out. However, a 10-day SMA and a descending resistance line from November 09, currently around $23.40, will restrict the quote’s further upside.

It should also be noted that the silver bulls’ dominance past-$23.40 can probe the mid-November high near $25.10.

On the flip side, the $22.00 round-figure and the recent low around $21.90 may entertain the sellers ahead of directing them to September’s low of $21.65.

However, the metal’s further weakness below $21.65 will make it vulnerable towards revisiting the $20.00 psychological magnet and February high near $19.00.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 22.66
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 22.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.05
Daily SMA50 24.03
Daily SMA100 24.8
Daily SMA200 20.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.75
Previous Daily Low 21.9
Previous Weekly High 24.4
Previous Weekly Low 22.34
Previous Monthly High 26.01
Previous Monthly Low 21.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.81

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

