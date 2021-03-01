Silver Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off three-month-old support line above $26.00

- Silver eases from intraday top while also snapping a two-day downtrend.
- Normal RSI, corrective pullback from key support line direct buyers toward 21-day SMA.
- 50-day SMA offers immediate support, monthly resistance line adds to the upside filter.
Silver prices waver around $26.80, up 0.90% intraday, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the white metal keeps the bounce off an ascending trend line from November 30 despite recent easing from $26.85.
Given the absence of overbought/oversold RSI conditions, coupled with the quote’s latest U-turn from the key support line, silver prices are likely to remain directed towards a 21-day SMA level of $27.25.
During the rise, the $27.00 round-figure may offer an intermediate halt whereas a descending trend line from February 01, at $27.90 now, can question any further upside.
Alternatively, a downside break of 21-day SMA, currently around $26.50, will fetch the bullion back to the stated support line near $26.20.
While the break of a multi-day-old key support will direct the metal bears towards the yearly bottom near $24.20, the $26.00 and the $25.00 thresholds can act as buffers.
Overall, silver is comparatively stronger than gold due to its industrial usage amid the hopes of economic recovery.
Silver daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79%
|Today daily open
|26.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.26
|Daily SMA50
|26.46
|Daily SMA100
|25.35
|Daily SMA200
|23.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.6
|Previous Daily Low
|26.14
|Previous Weekly High
|28.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.14
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.84
