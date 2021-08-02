Silver prints minimal losses following the previous day’s lull performance.

XAG/USD eyes 200-day SMA as bulls gather momentum for the next upside.

Momentum oscillator tilts in favor of the bullish bias.

Silver Price (XAG/USD) kick off the new trading week on a dull note. The prices rose sharply consecutively for two day’s while touching the low of $24.49 on Tuesday.

At the time of writing, XAG/USD trades at $25.47, down 0.04% for the day.

XAG/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the white metal has been under continuous selling pressure from the high of $28.28 made on June 11. XAG/USD took shelter near the multi-month low of $24.70.

If price breaches the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $25.64, it could start moving higher. In doing so, the first upside target could be found at the $25.90 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads in the oversold zone with bullish crossover. Any uptick in the MACD would meet the next upside target at the $26.25 horizontal resistance level.

That said, XAG/USD bulls would be motivated by the high of July 16 at $26.45.

Alternatively, if price moves lower, it could retest the $25.25 horizontal support level.

XAG/USD bears would make the next move toward the low of July 29 of $24.94 followed by the $24.70 horizontal support level.

XAG/USD additional levels

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 25.48 Today Daily Change -0.01 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 25.49 Trends Daily SMA20 25.66 Daily SMA50 26.5 Daily SMA100 26.31 Daily SMA200 25.89 Levels Previous Daily High 25.64 Previous Daily Low 25.35 Previous Weekly High 25.8 Previous Weekly Low 24.5 Previous Monthly High 26.78 Previous Monthly Low 24.5 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.46 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.53 Daily Pivot Point S1 25.35 Daily Pivot Point S2 25.2 Daily Pivot Point S3 25.06 Daily Pivot Point R1 25.64 Daily Pivot Point R2 25.78 Daily Pivot Point R3 25.93



