Silver Price Analysis: Bulls look to take on bearish commitments at weekly resistance

- Silver is in the hands of the bulls on a long-term time frame but lacks conviction on lower time frames.
- If daily support holds, then the bulls have a shot at a continuation to pressure bearish commitments at weekly resistance.
The price of silver has been testing critical support on Thursday, trading lower on the day so far, rejected by the daily resistance of a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the latest bearish daily impulse.
However, so long as support holds, then there is the prospect of a higher high from a longer-term perspective.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next opportunity on the long side could come from a solid support structure.
Monthly chart, silver
The monthly W-formation's neckline has been tested within last week's price action.
Prior to that, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of five consecutive months for bullish closes was met and has continued to act as a major support.
There is a bullish bias on this basis, but there is plenty of structure to get through on the lower time frames as follows:
Weekly chart, silver
The weekly chart is bearish while below the resistance structure following such a massive rejection and lower close on the same weekly candle.
With just a day to go until the close of the current week, bulls will need to do some work for a bullish close.
Daily chart, silver
The W-formation's neckline has already been retested and bulls could now well be on the lookout for an optimal entry point to target the upside again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
